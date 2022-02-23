Rent-A-Center Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Rent-A-Center (RCII) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $9.81 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $56.3 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Rent-A-Center reported adjusted earnings of $70.3 million or $1.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 63.3% to $1.17 billion from $716.5 million last year.

Rent-A-Center earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $9.81 Mln. vs. $56.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.15 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.61 -Revenue (Q4): $1.17 Bln vs. $716.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65-$0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.13-$1.16 Bln

