Rent-A-Center Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Rent-A-Center (RCII) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.647 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $9.812 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Rent-A-Center reported adjusted earnings of $48.838 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.3% to $960.922 million from $1.134 billion last year.

Rent-A-Center earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.647 Mln. vs. $9.812 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.05 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $960.922 Mln vs. $1.134 Bln last year.

