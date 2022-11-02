Rent-A-Center Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Rent-A-Center (RCII):

Earnings: -$5.8 million in Q3 vs. $21.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.10 in Q3 vs. $0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Rent-A-Center reported adjusted earnings of $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.89 per share Revenue: $1.02 billion in Q3 vs. $1.18 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 - $0.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $0.975 - $1.025 bln

