Rent-A-Center Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rent-A-Center (RCII) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $21.3 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $64.0 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Rent-A-Center reported adjusted earnings of $103.8 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 65.7% to $1.18 billion from $712.0 million last year.

Rent-A-Center earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $103.8 Mln. vs. $57.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.52 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q3): $1.18 Bln vs. $712.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.90-$6.15 Full year revenue guidance: $4.55-$4.64 bln

