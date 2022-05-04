Rent-A-Center Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Rent-A-Center (RCII):

Earnings: -$4.2 million in Q1 vs. $42.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.08 in Q1 vs. $0.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Rent-A-Center reported adjusted earnings of $44.5 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.71 per share Revenue: $1.16 billion in Q1 vs. $1.04 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50-5.00 Full year revenue guidance: $4.45-$4.60

