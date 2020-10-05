Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 06, 2020

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RCII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RCII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31, the dividend yield is 3.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RCII was $31, representing a -7.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.51 and a 165.18% increase over the 52 week low of $11.69.

RCII is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and Rollins, Inc. (ROL). RCII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports RCII's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 48.77%, compared to an industry average of 16.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RCII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RCII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RCII as a top-10 holding:

Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD)

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RZG with an increase of 26.96% over the last 100 days. SYLD has the highest percent weighting of RCII at 1.75%.

