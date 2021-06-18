Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2021

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RCII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RCII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.12, the dividend yield is 2.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RCII was $57.12, representing a -14.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.70 and a 134.48% increase over the 52 week low of $24.36.

RCII is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as United Rentals, Inc. (URI) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). RCII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.49. Zacks Investment Research reports RCII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 58.73%, compared to an industry average of 17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RCII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The following ETF(s) have RCII as a top-10 holding:

The following ETF(s) have RCII as a top-10 holding:

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Moment (RCII)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (RCII)

Cambria ETF Trust (RCII)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (RCII)

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (RCII).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SYLD with an increase of 26.08% over the last 100 days. GLRY has the highest percent weighting of RCII at 2.37%.

