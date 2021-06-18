Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2021

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RCII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RCII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.12, the dividend yield is 2.17%.
The previous trading day's last sale of RCII was $57.12, representing a -14.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.70 and a 134.48% increase over the 52 week low of $24.36.
RCII is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as United Rentals, Inc. (URI) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). RCII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.49. Zacks Investment Research reports RCII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 58.73%, compared to an industry average of 17.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RCII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to RCII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have RCII as a top-10 holding:
- Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Moment (RCII)
- WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (RCII)
- Cambria ETF Trust (RCII)
- WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (RCII)
- Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (RCII).
The top-performing ETF of this group is SYLD with an increase of 26.08% over the last 100 days. GLRY has the highest percent weighting of RCII at 2.37%.
