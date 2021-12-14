Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2022. Shareholders who purchased RCII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.68% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.77, the dividend yield is 2.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RCII was $49.77, representing a -26.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.76 and a 48.13% increase over the 52 week low of $33.60.

RCII is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Gartner, Inc. (IT) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). RCII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.85. Zacks Investment Research reports RCII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 71.48%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rcii Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RCII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RCII as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (RYJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 3.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RCII at 1.95%.

