Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 05, 2021

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RCII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.9% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of RCII was $57.66, representing a -11% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.79 and a 367.26% increase over the 52 week low of $12.34.
RCII is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and Paychex, Inc. (PAYX). RCII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.73. Zacks Investment Research reports RCII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 50.03%, compared to an industry average of -4.3%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RCII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to RCII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have RCII as a top-10 holding:
- WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)
- Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD)
- WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)
- Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC)
- First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM).
The top-performing ETF of this group is SYLD with an increase of 67% over the last 100 days. DGRS has the highest percent weighting of RCII at 2.22%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.