Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 05, 2021

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RCII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.9% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RCII was $57.66, representing a -11% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.79 and a 367.26% increase over the 52 week low of $12.34.

RCII is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and Paychex, Inc. (PAYX). RCII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.73. Zacks Investment Research reports RCII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 50.03%, compared to an industry average of -4.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to RCII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RCII as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC)

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SYLD with an increase of 67% over the last 100 days. DGRS has the highest percent weighting of RCII at 2.22%.

