Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Just Reported Full-Year Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

Shareholders of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 10% to US$57.76 following its latest full-year results. Rent-A-Center reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$2.8b and statutory earnings per share of US$3.73, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Rent-A-Center after the latest results. NasdaqGS:RCII Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Rent-A-Center are now predicting revenues of US$4.38b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 56% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 29% to US$4.96. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.05b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.20 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Rent-A-Center's future following the latest results, with a nice gain to the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 16% to US$67.40per share. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Rent-A-Center, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$75.00 and the most bearish at US$62.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Rent-A-Center is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that Rent-A-Center's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 56%, well above its historical decline of 3.5% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 12% next year. So it looks like Rent-A-Center is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Rent-A-Center's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Rent-A-Center going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Rent-A-Center that you need to take into consideration.

