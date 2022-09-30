Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 6.1% Yield

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) is about to go ex-dividend in just two days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Rent-A-Center's shares on or after the 3rd of October, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 25th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.34 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.36 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Rent-A-Center has a trailing yield of 6.1% on the current share price of $22.33. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Rent-A-Center distributed an unsustainably high 155% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Rent-A-Center generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Rent-A-Center fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends. NasdaqGS:RCII Historic Dividend September 30th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Rent-A-Center's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 44% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Rent-A-Center has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.8% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Rent-A-Center for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been rising nicely although, even though its cashflow payout ratio is low, we question why Rent-A-Center is paying out so much of its profit. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Rent-A-Center from a dividend perspective.

In light of that, while Rent-A-Center has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for Rent-A-Center (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

