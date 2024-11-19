Renrui Human Resources Unveils New Share Schemes

Renrui Human Resources Technology Holdings Limited (HK:6919) has released an update.

Renrui Human Resources Technology Holdings Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting to discuss the adoption of a new 2024 Share Option Scheme and Share Award Scheme. These initiatives aim to enhance shareholder value by allowing for the issuance of new shares and the granting of share options and awards, subject to the approval of the Stock Exchange. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to aligning employee incentives with shareholders’ interests.

