Renren Slips 12% After Reporting 9-month Loss

(RTTNews) - Renren Inc. (RENN) shares are declining more than 12 percent on Thursday morning trade after reporting loss for the nine-month period, compared to profit in the prior year.

The company reported net loss of $56.81 million or $0.050, compared to profit of $62.18 million in the previous month.

Currently, shares are at $1.89, down 15.33 percent from the previous close of $2.24 on a volume of 1,230,926.

