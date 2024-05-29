News & Insights

Renoworks Showcases Strong Q1 Revenue Growth

May 29, 2024 — 07:52 am EDT

Renoworks Software (TSE:RW) has released an update.

Renoworks Software Inc. reports a 9% increase in first-quarter revenue for 2024 with a notable rise in recurring revenue and an improved net loss figure compared to the previous year. The company attributes its financial improvements to the adoption of new product lines, including AI solutions, and increased efficiency in project delivery, while also continuing to enhance its Renoworks Pro contractor solution and partnerships.

