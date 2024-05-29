Renoworks Showcases Strong Q1 Revenue Growth

Renoworks Software (TSE:RW) has released an update.

Renoworks Software Inc. reports a 9% increase in first-quarter revenue for 2024 with a notable rise in recurring revenue and an improved net loss figure compared to the previous year. The company attributes its financial improvements to the adoption of new product lines, including AI solutions, and increased efficiency in project delivery, while also continuing to enhance its Renoworks Pro contractor solution and partnerships.

For further insights into TSE:RW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.