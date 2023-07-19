Renowned Wealth Expert Douglas Eze Weighs in on The Power of Cash Value Life Insurance and Leveraging OPM

In the world of wealth management, innovative strategies can often pave the way to financial prosperity. Cash value life insurance and leveraging OPM (Other People's Money) are two such strategies that have gained traction among astute investors. To shed light on these approaches, we sat down with wealth strategist, Founder and CEO of Largo Financial, and Chief Marketing Officer of American Classic Agency, Douglas Eze, renowned for his expertise in maximizing wealth potential. In this exclusive Q&A, Douglas shares his insights on the transformative power of cash value life insurance and leveraging OPM.

Q: Douglas, can you explain the concept of cash value life insurance and how it can be used as a financial tool?

Douglas Eze: Cash value life insurance is a powerful financial tool that combines the benefits of life insurance coverage with the potential for growth in a cash accumulation account. It offers both protection for your loved ones and the opportunity to save money over time. As you pay your premiums, a portion is allocated towards the cash value component, which grows tax deferred. This cash value can be accessed through loans or withdrawals, providing a source of liquidity that can be utilized for various financial needs such as funding education, supplementing retirement income, or investing in opportunities.

Q: Many people view life insurance solely as a safety net. How does leveraging OPM play a role in maximizing the potential of cash value life insurance?

Douglas Eze: Leveraging OPM, or Other People's Money, is a strategy that involves utilizing borrowed funds to enhance investment opportunities. In the context of cash value life insurance, leveraging OPM allows you to access the accumulated cash value through policy loans while keeping the insurance coverage intact. By leveraging this capital, you can invest in income-generating assets, real estate, or business ventures that have the potential to provide higher returns. This strategy magnifies your wealth-building potential and accelerates the growth of your overall net worth.

Q: What are the myths about cash value life insurance, and do these myths play a role in why most buy term life insurance instead?

Douglas Eze: One common myth about cash value life insurance is that it is only beneficial for the wealthy. However, this couldn't be further from the truth. Cash value life insurance can be a valuable financial tool for individuals across various income levels. It offers a unique combination of protection and potential growth, making it suitable for anyone looking to secure their financial future. Another myth is that the cash value component is not accessible until the insured passes away. In reality, policyholders can access the cash value through loans or withdrawals during their lifetime, providing a valuable source of liquidity.

It's important to understand why many people tend to buy term life insurance rather than cash value life insurance. Term life insurance provides coverage for a specific period, typically ranging from 10 to 30 years, and is often chosen for its affordability. It serves as pure protection, with no cash value component or potential for wealth accumulation. Due to its lower cost, term life insurance can be more accessible for individuals seeking basic coverage.

Cash value life insurance has garnered a somewhat negative reputation over the years. This is primarily due to misunderstandings about its purpose and benefits. It is often perceived as expensive or unnecessary, leading to a general skepticism. But the reality is that cash value life insurance, when invested wisely, can serve as a powerful tool for generating wealth.

The cash value component of life insurance acts as a savings vehicle. It grows tax-deferred and can be accessed while the policyholder is alive. When the cash value is strategically leveraged, it can be deployed into income-generating assets or investment opportunities that have the potential to provide higher returns. By carefully selecting investment options and managing risk, individuals can harness the growth potential of their policy's cash value.

When approached with the right mindset and guidance from a knowledgeable financial advisor, cash value life insurance can be a proactive wealth-building strategy. It offers not only protection but also a means to accumulate assets over time. By dispelling the misconceptions surrounding cash value life insurance and recognizing its potential, individuals can unlock a powerful avenue for wealth generation and financial security.

Q: What are some key considerations one should keep in mind before leveraging the cash value of their life insurance policy?

Douglas Eze: Before leveraging the cash value of your life insurance policy, it's crucial to evaluate the interest rates and repayment terms associated with policy loans. It's also important to have a clear plan for the borrowed funds and ensure that the potential returns from your investments outweigh the interest costs. Additionally, maintaining the policy in force is essential to preserve the insurance coverage, as any outstanding loans and interest will be deducted from the death benefit. Working with a knowledgeable financial advisor can help you navigate these considerations and develop a comprehensive strategy.

Q: Are there any risks or downsides associated with leveraging the cash value of a life insurance policy?

Douglas Eze: Like any financial strategy, leveraging the cash value of a life insurance policy carries certain risks. One significant risk is the potential for investment losses, which can negatively impact your ability to repay the borrowed funds. It's crucial to carefully assess the investment opportunities and ensure you have a diversified portfolio to mitigate this risk. Additionally, if the policy lapses or is surrendered, any outstanding loans may be subject to tax implications. Therefore, it's essential to maintain a disciplined approach and have a backup plan in place. We always recommend seeking a tax advisor.

Recap on our Q & A with Douglas Eze:

Cash value life insurance, coupled with the strategic use of leveraging OPM, can be a game-changer for individuals looking to enhance their wealth. By leveraging the cash value, you can access additional capital and deploy it in income-generating assets or investment opportunities. This approach not only accelerates the growth of your net worth but also provides a source of liquidity that can be utilized for various financial needs. As Douglas states however, it's crucial to evaluate the associated risks, work with a knowledgeable advisor, and have a well-thought-out plan in place. With the right strategy, cash value life insurance and leveraging OPM have the potential to unlock a world of wealth-building opportunities.

You can learn additional strategies for creating wealth, leveraging Other People’s Money, and more in Douglas Eze’s book, Creating Generational Wealth: What the Super Wealthy Know That You Need to Know.

