RenovoRx Secures First Purchase Orders For RenovoCath; Forecasts Revenue Generation In 2025

(RTTNews) - RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT) a life sciences company, on Thursday announced that it has received its first purchase orders for RenovoCath, an FDA-cleared delivery platform designed for targeted drug delivery in oncology treatments.

This device, part of the company's Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP) therapy platform, aims to deliver diagnostic and therapeutic agents to specific areas, improving treatment efficacy while reducing systemic side effects.

Over ten medical institutions in the U.S. have initiated the purchase process, highlighting the growing demand for RenovoCath.

The company expects an initial target market of several hundred million dollars in annual sales.

RenovoRx is advancing its commercialization efforts with a direct-to-market approach, minimizing the need for large sales teams or third-party partners.

RenovoRx expects its RenovoCath commercial strategy to potentially generate revenue in 2025.

Production of RenovoCath devices is ramping up to meet rising demand. CEO Shaun Bagai emphasized that the progress reflects the market's unmet need for targeted drug-delivery solutions.

In addition to commercialization, RenovoRx is progressing in its Phase III TIGeR-PaC clinical trial, studying TAMP therapy combined with gemcitabine chemotherapy for locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC).

The company expects to complete patient enrollment by mid-2025, with the second interim data readout following soon after.

RenovoRx has enlisted Richard Stark, as a commercial advisor to its marketing strategies and expand in oncology.

As the company continues to gain traction with RenovoCath, it is exploring additional applications for its TAMP platform in other therapeutic areas, further increasing its potential market and revenue streams.

RNXT is currently trading at $1.34, up by 11.40 %

