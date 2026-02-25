RenovoRx (RNXT) Price Target Increased by 10.66% to 6.88

The average one-year price target for RenovoRx (NasdaqCM:RNXT) has been revised to $6.88 / share. This is an increase of 10.66% from the prior estimate of $6.22 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 663.39% from the latest reported closing price of $0.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenovoRx. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNXT is 0.02%, an increase of 24.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.94% to 5,940K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,834K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615K shares , representing an increase of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNXT by 25.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,057K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 432K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares , representing an increase of 37.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNXT by 93.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 371K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNXT by 65.90% over the last quarter.

Wealthspire Advisors holds 253K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company.

