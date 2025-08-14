RenovoRx Revenue Jumps 28 Percent in Q2

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) reached $422,000, beating analyst estimates by 28.0% (GAAP) and marking the second full quarter of RenovoCath commercial sales.

Loss per share (GAAP) improved to ($0.08).

Thirteen cancer centers were approved to purchase RenovoCath, up from five, with early repeat purchases among users.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT), a medical technology company focused on targeted cancer therapy delivery, reported earnings on August 14, 2025. As sales of its RenovoCath device grew to $422,000 (GAAP), surpassing the analyst consensus of $329,633 (GAAP) by 28.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) (GAAP) also landed better than expected, at a net loss of ($0.08) compared to the estimated loss of ($0.085). While the company posted a larger net loss (GAAP) than the prior year, overall results show commercial momentum in both sales and new cancer center approvals. Despite ongoing losses, the quarter highlighted emerging commercial traction and progress in its pivotal Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial.

Metric Q2 2025 Actual Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Actual Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($0.08) ($0.09) ($0.10) 20.0 % Revenue (GAAP) $422,000 $329,633 $0 N/A Research & Development Expense $1.4 million $1.5 million −6.7 % Selling, General & Administrative Expense $1.5 million N/A N/A Net Loss $2.9 million $2.4 million -20.8 %

Company Overview and Key Focus Areas

RenovoRx is advancing precision oncology through targeted delivery of chemotherapy and other therapies directly to solid tumors. Its flagship product, the RenovoCath medical device, enables the targeted delivery of chemotherapy via blood vessels at the tumor site. The company's core focus is improving outcomes for difficult-to-treat cancers with reduced side effects, primarily through its Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP) therapy platform.

The company's main pipeline includes the use of intra-arterial gemcitabine (a type of chemotherapy) with RenovoCath, especially in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). Success for RenovoRx hinges on continued clinical progress in pivotal studies, commercial adoption of its technology among cancer centers, navigating regulatory pathways, and protecting its intellectual property (IP). These are the main drivers for long-term value in an increasingly competitive oncology landscape.

For the quarter, revenue (GAAP) increased to $422,000, up from zero in the same period a year ago, reflecting ongoing roll-out of RenovoCath commercial sales. This growth outpaced analyst consensus on a GAAP basis and signals that initial adoption at cancer centers is translating into new and repeat sales. Operating expenses, including research and development (R&D) and selling, general, and administrative costs (SG&A), remained stable year over year. SG&A was flat at $1.5 million.

Net loss (GAAP) widened to $2.9 million from $2.4 million versus Q2 2024, which the company attributes primarily to a non-cash increase in the fair value of warrant liability. The cost of revenue was $152,000, with gross profit (GAAP) at $270,000. The company’s cash and equivalents stood at $12.3 million at quarter-end (June 30, 2025), up from $7.2 million as of December 31, 2024, supporting ongoing commercial and clinical activities.

On the operational side, the commercial rollout of RenovoCath gained momentum. Thirteen cancer centers were approved customers, up from five centers previously. Of these, four centers have already used RenovoCath in patients and have made repeat purchases, an indicator of early demand and clinical interest. The company highlighted that these results were achieved before the addition of a dedicated sales and marketing leader, who was hired after the quarter and is expected to drive further adoption in the months ahead.

The pivotal Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial—a randomized study in locally advanced pancreatic cancer using intra-arterial gemcitabine delivered by RenovoCath—remains a cornerstone. As of August 12, 2025, 95 patients had been randomized with 61 events (typically deaths or defined negative clinical outcomes). The independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended continuation of the trial after the second interim analysis.

Strategic Drivers and Competitive Positioning

The focus for RenovoRx remains clear: translating clinical advances into commercial revenue. Clinical efficacy, particularly through the TIGeR-PaC trial, is essential for regulatory approval and physician adoption. Early published interim results from the first interim analysis of the Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial (March 2023) showed a six-month median overall survival advantage and a meaningful reduction in adverse events such as nausea and fatigue compared to standard care, highlighting clinical benefit and improved patient quality of life. This supports the product's differentiation.

Commercial strategy centers on targeting leading treatment centers, initially in the United States. With an estimated $400 million peak annual U.S. addressable market for RenovoCath as a standalone device and the potential for expansion to other solid tumor types, scaling up adoption is a priority. The company's intellectual property foundation was recently strengthened by the issuance of a new U.S. patent extending protection through November 2037, further differentiating its technology portfolio against potential competitors. At the same time, RenovoRx operates in a competitive sector, where multiple companies are pursuing tumor-targeted therapies. Ongoing innovation and market execution will be critical factors for sustained growth.

The company’s commercialization efforts are just beginning, as total sales are still concentrated among a small handful of early adopter cancer centers. Scaling up centers using the device and increasing the frequency of procedures will be vital to validating long-term revenue potential. With more than a dozen (thirteen as of Q2 2025) approved centers and at least 18 additional sites from the TIGeR-PaC trial identified as potential future customers, RenovoRx believes that many of the 18 cancer centers that have used RenovoCath as part of its ongoing pivotal Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial could also become customers after the completion of TIGeR-PaC enrollment.

Regulatory and clinical timelines remain crucial. Additionally, the company has chosen to withhold the release of detailed interim efficacy data from the second interim analysis conducted in Q2 2025 to preserve trial integrity for eventual regulatory submission.

Outlook and Considerations for the Year Ahead

No formal guidance on revenue or profits was provided by RenovoRx management for the year or subsequent quarters. The company reiterated that it anticipates continued sequential quarterly commercial revenue increases, driven by onboarding more centers and deepening use among approved customers, as stated in prior management guidance. It expects its current cash reserves as of June 30, 2025, to fully fund the ongoing commercial build-out and remaining TIGeR-PaC trial activities.

Looking ahead, investors should watch for new commercial center approvals, updates on Phase III trial enrollment and event milestones, and developments in partnerships or sales team build-out. Key catalysts will include final TIGeR-PaC data, any expansion into new tumor indications, and the pace at which early adopter centers move from pilot use to higher-frequency purchasing. RNXT does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

