RenovoRx Reports Positive Data From Phase III Trial Interim Analysis Of RenovoGem Therapy

(RTTNews) - RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT) said it will present detailed, open label, planned Phase III interim data analysis of its RenovoGem therapy for pancreatic cancer patients at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting. The interim analysis showed a 6-month median overall survival benefit for patients, nearly a 60% improvement versus the study control arm and current standard of care.

Ramtin Agah, Chief Medical Officer and Founder of RenovoRx, said: "We will be advancing discussions with the FDA about expediting forward progress, while continuing our current trial enrollment."

