Markets
RNXT

RenovoRx Gets New 510(k) Clearance For RenovoCath Delivery System; Stock Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT) has received a new 510(k) clearance from the FDA for RenovoCath Delivery System for targeted treatment of solid tumors. The company said the new design provides more targeted delivery of therapy which it believes can translate into more effective treatment with fewer side effects for cancer patients. RenovoRx received initial 510(k) for the RenovoCath delivery system in 2014.

RenovoCath Delivery System is the device component of the company's initial product, RenovoGem. This drug/device combination used in the company's RenovoTAMP therapy platform is a dual-balloon infusion catheter delivering chemotherapy directly to tumors via arteries.

Shares of RenovoRx were up 55% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RNXT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular