RenovoRx Gets New 510(k) Clearance For RenovoCath Delivery System; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT) has received a new 510(k) clearance from the FDA for RenovoCath Delivery System for targeted treatment of solid tumors. The company said the new design provides more targeted delivery of therapy which it believes can translate into more effective treatment with fewer side effects for cancer patients. RenovoRx received initial 510(k) for the RenovoCath delivery system in 2014.

RenovoCath Delivery System is the device component of the company's initial product, RenovoGem. This drug/device combination used in the company's RenovoTAMP therapy platform is a dual-balloon infusion catheter delivering chemotherapy directly to tumors via arteries.

Shares of RenovoRx were up 55% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

