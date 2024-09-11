News & Insights

Renovaro To Seek Funds From Strategic Investors To Acquire Up To 20% Of RenovaroCube

September 11, 2024 — 09:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Board of Renovaro, Inc (RENB) said it plans to seek strategic investors to acquire up to 20% of RenovaroCube, currently a subsidiary. The opportunity will be available to all potential investors including current shareholders. RenovaroCube expects to use the proceeds from the offering primarily to advance its platform.

RenovaroCube is a molecular data science company with a background in FinTech. It brings together artificial intelligence technology for multi-omics and multi-modal data analysis, and the expertise of a multidisciplinary team to radically accelerate precision medicine.

