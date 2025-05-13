Renovaro Inc. and Amsterdam UMC Enter Exclusive Collaboration to Develop Blood Platelet RNA Diagnostics

Renovaro Inc. partners with Amsterdam UMC to develop blood platelet RNA diagnostics for cancer detection and monitoring.

Renovaro Inc. has entered into an exclusive collaboration with Amsterdam University Medical Center to jointly develop blood platelet RNA diagnostics, aiming to enhance disease detection and monitoring. This partnership will leverage Renovaro's advanced AI and machine learning capabilities to identify disease-specific signals from blood samples, focusing on improving predictive accuracy for multiple cancer types. The project entails collecting and analyzing blood samples, integrating diverse data, and developing deep learning models. Both organizations will co-manage the resulting intellectual property and establish a dedicated company in the Netherlands for further commercialization. The collaboration is set for an initial four-year term, with the potential for extension, as they seek to translate these diagnostics into clinical use effectively.

Renovaro Inc. has entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with Amsterdam University Medical Center, enhancing its credibility in the field of next-generation diagnostics.

This partnership aims to develop innovative blood platelet RNA diagnostics, potentially transforming disease detection and monitoring, particularly for cancer.

Renovaro's advanced AI/ML capabilities will be leveraged in the project, showcasing its technological strengths in a competitive market.

The establishment of a dedicated company in the Netherlands for further development and commercialization indicates a strategic expansion and commitment to international collaboration.

The collaboration is contingent on the success of the clinical evaluations, which could lead to uncertainty regarding the outcomes and advancements of the partnership.

The press release emphasizes the reliance on new AI/ML technologies and partnerships, which may indicate potential vulnerabilities if these technologies do not perform as expected.

The statement includes numerous forward-looking statements, highlighting uncertainty about future operational results and the potential risks that might affect the company's success.

What is the goal of the collaboration between Renovaro and Amsterdam UMC?

The collaboration aims to develop and validate blood platelet RNA diagnostics for disease detection and monitoring.

How will AI and machine learning be used in this project?

AI and machine learning will help uncover subtle disease-specific signals from blood samples to enhance diagnostic accuracy.

What is the duration of the collaboration agreement?

The initial term of the collaboration is four years, with the possibility of extension by mutual agreement.

What will the partnership focus on regarding blood samples?

The partnership will focus on collecting and analyzing blood samples to improve predictive performance of RNA diagnostics.

What is Amsterdam UMC known for?

Amsterdam UMC is recognized for its high-quality patient care, innovative research, and training healthcare professionals.

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB)



, a TechBio leader focused on next-generation diagnostics, drug discovery, and genetically enhanced cancer therapies, today agreed on terms for an exclusive collaboration agreement with Amsterdam University Medical Center (“Amsterdam UMC”) to jointly evaluate and develop blood platelet RNA diagnostics. This partnership marks an important step forward in the clinical validation and advancement of a promising new approach to disease detection and monitoring.





The collaboration will focus on assessing the clinical utility of blood platelet RNA signatures as a powerful biomarker source. This effort will leverage the unique Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)/Machine Learning (“ML”) capabilities of Renovaro as well as the newly announced compute resources provided through their agreement with Nebul, to uncover subtle disease-specific signals from blood samples and is aimed at transforming diagnostic and prognostic approaches across multiple cancer types.





Under the terms of the agreement, Renovaro and Amsterdam UMC will work together to refine and improve predictive performance, aiming for a high degree of clinical accuracy. The project will involve collection and analysis of blood samples, data integration from multiple modalities, and the development of sophisticated deep learning models.





“We are excited to partner with Amsterdam UMC, a leader in translational research, to advance this promising technology,” said David Weinstein, CEO of Renovaro. “By combining their clinical expertise with our technological capabilities, we believe we can significantly accelerate the translation of blood platelet RNA diagnostics into clinical practice.”





Both organizations have committed to jointly manage the intellectual property arising from the collaboration and plan to establish a dedicated company in the Netherlands to further develop and commercialize resulting diagnostics.





The initial term of the collaboration is four years, with the possibility of extension by mutual agreement.







About Amsterdam UMC







Amsterdam UMC is a leading medical center that combines complex high-quality patient care, innovative scientific research, and education of the next generation health care professionals. We believe that health care practice, research and education belong together, with each shaping and informing the other. With over 16,000 people, the two locations of Amsterdam UMC work together to provide good and accessible care. Amsterdam UMC is focused on a future where diseases can be prevented and where patients receive the best treatments. The emphasis is on the complex treatment of rare disorders.







About Renovaro







Renovaro



https://renovarogroup.com/



aims to accelerate precision and personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery. Renovaro Inc. includes RenovaroBio with its advanced cell-gene immunotherapy company and RenovaroCube that is leveraging AI for multi-omic diagnostics and drug development, and BioSymetrics which specializes in contingent AI for precision neurology. For more information, visit



www.renovarogroup.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements by Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (“Renovaro”, “we”, “us”, “our” or the “Company”) that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our prospects, plans, business strategy and expected financial and operational results. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would”, ”could”, ”project”, ”plan”, “potential”, ”designed”, “seek”, “target”, variations of these terms, the negatives of such terms and similar expressions. These statements are based on certain assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in our industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. You should not rely on forward-looking statements because our actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: the success or efficacy of our pipeline, platform and fundraising; our ability to successfully integrate business that we have acquired, including BioSymetrics, or that we may acquire; our ability to achieve the benefits that we expect to realize as a result of our acquisitions, including BioSymetrics; and those other risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), such as our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.







Chris Tyson





Executive Vice President





MZ Group - MZ North America





949-491-8235







RENB@mzgroup.us









www.mzgroup.us









karen@renovarocube.com





