Renovaro Expands Partnership With Nebul To Accelerate AI-Driven Cancer Diagnostics

(RTTNews) - Renovaro Biosciences Inc.(RENB), Tuesday announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with Nebul, an AI cloud infrastructure provider, to accelerate the development of next-generation biomarker discovery and diagnostic tools for cancer and other diseases.

Renovaro said the partnership will leverage Nebul's high-performance computing or HPC and secure private AI infrastructure to enhance the speed, scalability, and precision of its deep learning models aimed at early disease detection, including ultra-sensitive testing for minimal residual disease or MRD in lung cancer.

The company emphasized that detecting MRD—a small number of cancer cells that may remain post-treatment—is critical for preventing relapse and improving long-term outcomes. Renovaro aims to develop a best-in-class MRD diagnostic platform that can be adapted to multiple tumor types.

"By utilizing Nebul's purpose-built data centers, we can accelerate our efforts to develop improved diagnostics for lung cancer and other diseases," said David Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer of Renovaro. He further added that, "Their full-stack AI infrastructure and focus on privacy and security make them the ideal partner for deploying AI in clinical environments."

The partnership supports Renovaro's broader mission of applying artificial intelligence to precision medicine through its platforms RenovaroBio, RenovaroCube, and BioSymetrics, which focus on cell-gene therapy, multi-omic diagnostics, and precision neurology, respectively.

Nebul provides sovereign European AI cloud services built on the latest NVIDIA technologies and has achieved certifications including NEN 7510 and ISO 27001, ensuring compliance with stringent standards for handling sensitive healthcare data.

Renovaro noted that the collaboration strengthens its ability to deliver AI-powered innovations across cancer and neurological care and adds strategic value in ongoing discussions with potential partners.

Currently, RENB is trading at $0.43 up by 6.29 percent on the Nasdaq.

