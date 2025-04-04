Renovaro Biosciences Announces Breach Of Agreement By Predictive Oncology, Legal Action Pending

(RTTNews) - Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (RENB), Friday provided an update regarding its previously announced merger agreement with Predictive Oncology, Inc. (POAI).

Renovaro entered into a binding merger agreement with POI on January 1, 2025, and later supplemented it with an Extension Agreement on February 28, 2025.

However, on April 3, 2025, Renovaro received an email from POI terminating the merger transaction.

Renovaro asserts that POI is in breach of the binding agreements and has failed to enter into an exclusive License Agreement as required.

The company emphasized that POI must comply with the terms of the Binding Agreements and enter into the License Agreement by April 10, 2025.

If POI does not fulfill its obligations by that date, Renovaro will seek legal remedies and damages.

"We are disappointed by POI's decision to terminate the merger agreement and their failure to meet the terms set forth in our Binding Agreements," said a spokesperson for Renovaro.

"We remain committed to seeking redress for the substantial damage caused by this breach and will pursue all legal avenues to protect our interests and recover damages."

Currently, RENB is trading at $0.40 down by 13.19 percent, and POAI is trading at $1.27 down by 9.92 percent on the Nasdaq.

