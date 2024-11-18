Renovalo S.p.A. Concludes Warrant Exercise Period

Imprendiroma S.P.A. (IT:RNV) has released an update.

Renovalo S.p.A., a leader in Italy’s urban regeneration sector, concluded its Second Exercise Period for the ‘Warrant Renovalo 2022-2025,’ resulting in the issuance of 600 new shares. With 12,397,600 Warrants still active, investors are gearing up for the final exercise period in November 2025. This move underscores Renovalo’s commitment to sustainability and innovative urban development, enhancing its market presence on Euronext Growth Milan.

