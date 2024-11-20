News & Insights

Stocks

Renovalo S.P.A. Achieves Top Growth Ranking in Italy

November 20, 2024 — 06:21 am EST

Imprendiroma S.P.A. (IT:RNV) has released an update.

Renovalo S.P.A. has been recognized as a top performer in revenue growth, ranking sixth among Italian companies between 2020 and 2023. This achievement highlights Renovalo’s strong presence in urban regeneration and real estate recovery, aided by its commitment to sustainability and ESG principles. Listed on the Euronext Growth Milan, the company continues to offer innovative services through its subsidiaries across Italy and the UK.

