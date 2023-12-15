RENOVA (TYO:9519) Price Target Decreased by 16.04% to 1,354.56

The average one-year price target for RENOVA (TYO:9519) has been revised to 1,354.56 / share. This is an decrease of 16.04% from the prior estimate of 1,613.30 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,111.00 to a high of 1,921.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.03% from the latest reported closing price of 1,110.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in RENOVA. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9519 is 0.11%, a decrease of 1.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.18% to 4,870K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 846K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares, representing a decrease of 14.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9519 by 27.20% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 748K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares, representing a decrease of 44.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9519 by 29.15% over the last quarter.

ECOAX - Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund A Class holds 700K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares, representing an increase of 13.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9519 by 12.09% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 598K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 366K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

