RENOVA (TYO:9519) Price Target Decreased by 15.81% to 2,186.44

The average one-year price target for RENOVA (TYO:9519) has been revised to 2,186.44 / share. This is an decrease of 15.81% from the prior estimate of 2,596.92 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,010.00 to a high of 3,549.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.83% from the latest reported closing price of 1,646.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in RENOVA. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9519 is 0.17%, an increase of 31.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.75% to 4,721K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 1,039K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9519 by 6.92% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 849K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares, representing an increase of 11.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9519 by 18.65% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 598K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9519 by 32.73% over the last quarter.

ECOAX - Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund A Class holds 502K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing an increase of 39.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9519 by 36.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 348K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9519 by 22.27% over the last quarter.

