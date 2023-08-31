RENOVA (TYO:9519) Price Target Decreased by 11.60% to 1,945.65

The average one-year price target for RENOVA (TYO:9519) has been revised to 1,945.65 / share. This is an decrease of 11.60% from the prior estimate of 2,201.01 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,111.00 to a high of 2,992.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.50% from the latest reported closing price of 1,415.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in RENOVA. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9519 is 0.12%, a decrease of 33.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.60% to 5,033K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 1,081K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9519 by 10.87% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 970K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares, representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9519 by 6.62% over the last quarter.

ECOAX - Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund A Class holds 608K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares, representing an increase of 17.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9519 by 8.21% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 598K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 366K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9519 by 24.55% over the last quarter.

