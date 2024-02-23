RENOVA (TSE:9519) Price Target Increased by 19.98% to 1,625.20

The average one-year price target for RENOVA (TSE:9519) has been revised to 1,625.20 / share. This is an increase of 19.98% from the prior estimate of 1,354.56 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,010.00 to a high of 2,992.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.23% from the latest reported closing price of 1,193.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in RENOVA. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9519 is 0.11%, a decrease of 1.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.57% to 5,100K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 881K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9519 by 10.32% over the last quarter.

ECOAX - Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund A Class holds 691K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9519 by 11.95% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 691K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares, representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9519 by 12.74% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 630K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9519 by 20.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 366K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

