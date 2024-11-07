RENOVA Reports Robust Revenue Growth Amid Profit Challenges

RENOVA (JP:9519) has released an update.

RENOVA, Inc. reported a significant increase in revenue by 81.6% for the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year, driven by strong operational performance despite a decline in operating profit and net income. The company’s total assets remained stable, with a slight increase in equity attributable to owners of the parent. However, RENOVA did not declare any dividends for the current period.

