News & Insights

Stocks

RENOVA Reports Robust Revenue Growth Amid Profit Challenges

November 07, 2024 — 01:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RENOVA (JP:9519) has released an update.

RENOVA, Inc. reported a significant increase in revenue by 81.6% for the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year, driven by strong operational performance despite a decline in operating profit and net income. The company’s total assets remained stable, with a slight increase in equity attributable to owners of the parent. However, RENOVA did not declare any dividends for the current period.

For further insights into JP:9519 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.