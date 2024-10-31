News & Insights

Stocks

RENOVA Expands Solar Power with New Virtual PPA

October 31, 2024 — 02:34 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RENOVA (JP:9519) has released an update.

RENOVA has entered into a long-term agreement to sell non-FIT non-Fossil Certificates from its newly developed solar power plants to a domestic consumer committed to reducing CO2 emissions. This move is part of RENOVA’s broader strategy to supply renewable energy and enhance its corporate value through decarbonization efforts.

For further insights into JP:9519 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.