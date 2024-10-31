RENOVA Expands Solar Power with New Virtual PPA

RENOVA (JP:9519) has released an update.

RENOVA has entered into a long-term agreement to sell non-FIT non-Fossil Certificates from its newly developed solar power plants to a domestic consumer committed to reducing CO2 emissions. This move is part of RENOVA’s broader strategy to supply renewable energy and enhance its corporate value through decarbonization efforts.

