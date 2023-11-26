Renold (LSE:RNO) Price Target Increased by 5.36% to 60.18

The average one-year price target for Renold (LSE:RNO) has been revised to 60.18 / share. This is an increase of 5.36% from the prior estimate of 57.12 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.58 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.32% from the latest reported closing price of 32.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNO is 0.00%, an increase of 8.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 220K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 76K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 61K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 43K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.