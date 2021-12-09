RENN Stock Alert: Why “Facebook of China” Renren Is Plunging Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock is falling hard on Thursday following an update on a $300 million court case against the Facebook of China.

The court case has to do with a settlement in derivative litigation for holders of RENN stock. This is connected to a prior lawsuit against leaders of the company for allegedly syphoning funds from its investment portfolio to their own pockets.

Judge Andrew Borrok weighed in on the court case via a teleconference. The judge’s stance is current investors in RENN stock don’t need a settlement since the alleged activity above happened in 2018. Even so, it looks like another meeting will take place next month to go over the matter further, reports Seeking Alpha.

It’s worth pointing out that RENN stock rocketed higher when the current court case was announced by in October. That saw share prices rise some 44%. Today, we’re seeing those prices fall back to prices much closer to what they were before the case was announced.

The comments from the judge today are hammering RENN stock and heavy trading is also taking place. As of this writing, more than 1 million shares of the company’s stock have traded hands. To put that in perspective, Renren’s daily average trading volume is closer to 248,000 shares.

RENN stock is down 46.1% as of Thursday afternoon but is still up 195.6% since the start of the year.

