Renk makes trading debut on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

February 07, 2024 — 03:25 am EST

By Emma-Victoria Farr

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German tank gearbox manufacturer Renk started its Frankfurt trading debut on Wednesday, with an opening price of 17.50 euros ($18.83) per share, four months after poor market conditions forced it to postpone its plans to go public.

Renk on Tuesday increased its IPO by 50 million euros to sell around 500 million euros shares in its private placement.

Shares worth 100 million euros went to the German-French tank manufacturer KNDS (KMW+Nexter Defense Systems), one of Renk's largest customers. KNDS now holds 6.7% and has the right to later increase it to a blocking minority of 25%.

Last October, Renk and its owner, private equity group Triton Partners, pulled a planned initial public offering (IPO) at the eleventh hour, citing a "clouded" market environment.

They resumed the issue on Monday but limited it to professional investors to shorten the process.

Advisers on the IPO include investment banks Citigroup C.N, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, Goldman Sachs GS.N and JPMorgan JPM.N.

($1 = 0.9292 euros)

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr, Editing by Rachel More and Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

