Renk IPO aims for market cap of 1.8 bln euros

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German defence contractor Renk said on Monday it would price its IPO at 15 to 18 euros per share, which would give it a potential valuation of up to 1.8 billion euros ($1.92 billion).

Private equity owner Triton, which has been a majority investor since 2020, will continue to hold its majority stake in Renk, which supplies gearboxes for Germany's Leopard battle tank.

Triton plans to sell up to 27.03 million Renk shares, meaning it could raise between 405 and 486 million euros.

The free float would be 27%, according to a statement from Renk.

The offer period is expected to start on Tuesday and end on Oct. 4, with Renk to go public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange a day later.

Renk's IPO comes hot on the heels of German medical glass producer Schott Pharma which plans to start trading in Frankfurt on Thursday, reflecting improved sentiment for new stocks.

Renk expects to post revenues of up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) for 2023 with an EBIT margin as high as 17%, and expects these to grow in the coming years, according to its IPO announcement.

($1 = 0.9394 euros)

