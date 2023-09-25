Renk IPO aims for market cap of 1.8 bln euros

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German defence contractor Renk said on Monday it would price its IPO at 15 to 18 euros per share, which would give it a potential valuation of up to 1.8 billion euros ($1.92 billion).

Private equity owner Triton, which has been a majority investor since 2020, will continue to hold its majority stake in Renk, which makes gearboxes for military vehicles.

Triton plans to sell up to 27.03 million Renk shares, meaning it could raise between 405 and 486 million euros.

The free float would be 27%, according to a statement from Renk.

The offer period is expected to start on Tuesday and end on Oct. 4, with Renk to go public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange a day later.

($1 = 0.9394 euros)

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr, Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((emma-victoria.farr@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.