Renishaw Plc H1 Pretax Profit Surges; Reinstates Dividend Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Renishaw plc (RSW.L) reported Thursday that its statutory profit before tax for the six months ended 31 December 2020 surged to 63.9 million pounds from 9.9 million pounds in the prior year.

Statutory earnings per share jumped to 72.1 pence from 10.2 pence a year ago.

Adjusted profit before tax increased to 43.4 million pounds from 14.3 million pounds in the year-ago period, primarily due to reduced operating costs.

Adjusted earnings per share were 49.2 pence, compared to 15.1 pence last year.

However, first-half revenue declined to 255.1 million pounds from 259.4 million pounds last year.

Renishaw said its board is reinstating the dividend program and has approved an interim dividend of 14.0 pence net per share, which will be paid on 6 April 2021 to shareholders on the register on 5 March 2021.

Looking ahead, Renishaw said its board remains confident in the long-term prospects for the Group. The company expects full year revenue in a range of 515 million pounds to 545 million pounds, and adjusted profit before tax in a range of 85 million pounds to 105 million pounds.

