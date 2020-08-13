Markets

Renishaw FY20 Results Decline

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Renishaw (RSW.L) reported a 97% decline in fiscal 2020 statutory profit before tax that totaled £3.2 million versus £109.9 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings totaled 0.4p per share compared to 126.7p per share in the previous year.

Adjusted profit before tax amounted to £48.6 million versus £103.9 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings dropped to 51.0p per share from 119.9p per share last year.

Revenue for the year 2020 decreased 11% to £510.2 million from the previous year's revenue of £574.0 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular