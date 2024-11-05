Renforth Resources Announces Private Placement and Webinar

Renforth Resources (TSE:RFR) has released an update.

Renforth Resources Inc. is raising $250,000 through a non-brokered private placement to fund exploration on its Malartic Metals Package property in Quebec, known for its diverse mineral occurrences, including battery minerals and precious metals. The company is also hosting a virtual Town Hall to discuss 2024 developments and future exploration plans, inviting shareholders and interested parties to participate.

