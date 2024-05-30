Renewi Posts FY24 Loss, Declares Dividend, Sees Growth In FY25; To Sell UK Municipal Operations

(RTTNews) - Renewi Plc (RWI.L), a waste-to-product company, reported Thursday a loss in its fiscal 2024 compared to prior year's profit, while profit from continuing operations declined on weak revenues.

Separately, the company announced its agreement to sell UK Municipal operations to Biffa Limited, a UK-wide integrated waste management business. The transaction will be effectuated through a combination of a nominal cash consideration payable to Biffa and pre-completion capitalisation of UK Municipal.

The transaction is expected to complete before December 31, subject to receipt of a limited suite of regulatory and other consents.

The company said the divestment will immediately increase its free cash flow by 15 million euros to 20 million euros per annum and drive at least around 50 basis points of EBIT margin expansion.

In fiscal 2024, Renewi reported loss of 30.9 million euros, compared to prior year's profit of 66.6 million euros, reflecting lower profits and an exceptional charge of 64.5 million euros on the UK Municipal divestment.

Profit for the year from continuing operations fell 47 percent to 45.2 million euros from 86.0 million euros a year ago.

Basic earnings from continuing operations declined to 53 cents per share from 104 cents per share last year.

Underlying EBITDA from continuing operations declined to 230.2 million pounds from 252.4 million pounds last year.

Revenue from continuing operations was down 1 percent to 1.69 billion euros from prior year's 1.70 billion euros.

Further, the company said its Board is recommending a dividend of 5 pence per share. Subject to shareholder approval at the 2024 AGM, the final dividend will be paid on July 31 with a record date of June 28.

Looking ahead, the company said its fiscal 2025 trading expectations include return to revenue growth and significant margin improvement for the continuing Group, in line with current consensus.

The company reiterated 3-5 year targets of 8-10 percent underlying EBIT margin and organic annual revenue growth of >5 percent.

