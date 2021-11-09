Renewi Plc H1 Underlying Profit Rises; Revenue Up 11% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Renewi Plc (RWI.L) said it delivered a strong performance in the first half period, with underlying EBIT 125% above prior year driven by Commercial Waste. Revenue increased 11%, driven by Covid recovery and ongoing stronger recyclate prices. Looking forward, the company further increased its expectations for the full year ending 31 March 2022.

For the first half ended 30 September 2021, pretax profit increased to 44.7 million euros from 4.4 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 46 compared to 5. underlying EBIT increased by 125% to 63.8 million euros. Underlying earnings per share, in cents, was 47 compared to 15. Revenue increased to 915.6 million euros from 821.4 million euros, prior year.

Looking forward, the Group remains confident its three strategic growth initiatives will deliver significant additional earnings over the coming years as well as the longer term. The Board has not declared an interim dividend.

