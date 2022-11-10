Renewi Plc H1 Underlying Pretax Profit Rises; Revenue Up 4%

(RTTNews) - Renewi plc (RWI.L) reported that its underlying profit before tax increased to 61.6 million euros for the first half ended 30 September 2022 from 51.3 million euros, prior year. Underlying EPS, in cents per share, was 56 compared to 48.

Profit before tax increased to 71.6 million euros from 43.9 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share, in cents per share, was 66 compared to 45.

Revenue increased to 952.0 million euros from 915.6 million euros, last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.