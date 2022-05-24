Markets

Renewi Plc FY Underlying Profit Rises; Revenue Up 10% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Renewi plc (RWI.L) said its fiscal year underlying EBIT was up 83% to 133.6 million euros. Underlying EPS, in cents, was 98 compared to 45, last year.

Fiscal year profit before tax increased to 95.7 million euros from 10.9 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 93 compared to 7.

For the year ended 31 March 2022, revenue was up 10% to 1.87 billion euros.

The Board stated that it is not recommending a dividend for fiscal 2022, however it will keep the Group's dividend policy under review for fiscal 2023.

