Renewi Plc Champions Circular Economy in 2024 Report

Renewi plc (GB:RWI) has released an update.

Renewi plc, a leading waste-to-product company, has published its 2024 Annual Report and Accounts, highlighting a 63.2% recycling rate and a significant contribution to the circular economy by reintroducing 6.6 million tonnes of circular materials annually. The report, which is available on the company’s website and financial registers, details Renewi’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the prevention of 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions each year. Affirming their financial integrity, the company states that the financial statements present a true and fair view of their financial position, in line with accounting standards.

For further insights into GB:RWI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.