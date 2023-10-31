Renewi (LSE:RWI) Price Target Increased by 8.98% to 861.05

The average one-year price target for Renewi (LSE:RWI) has been revised to 861.05 / share. This is an increase of 8.98% from the prior estimate of 790.10 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 717.10 to a high of 960.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.23% from the latest reported closing price of 588.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renewi. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWI is 0.07%, a decrease of 15.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.54% to 3,115K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 557K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 500K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares, representing a decrease of 18.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWI by 27.36% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 448K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares, representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWI by 5.74% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 324K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing a decrease of 7.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWI by 16.14% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 309K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWI by 9.94% over the last quarter.

