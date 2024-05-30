News & Insights

Stocks

Renewi Divests UK Unit to Biffa, Targets Growth

May 30, 2024 — 05:01 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Renewi plc (GB:RWI) has released an update.

Renewi plc has finalized a deal to sell its UK Municipal business to waste management firm Biffa, a move expected to enhance Renewi’s cash flow and profit margins while focusing its operations on the European recycling markets. The transaction is set to boost Renewi’s free cash flow by €15-20 million annually and expand EBIT margins by approximately 50 basis points. The divestment aligns with Renewi’s strategic shift towards growth in the Benelux region and is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2024, pending regulatory approvals.

For further insights into GB:RWI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.