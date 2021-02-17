US Markets
Renewed wave of emerging market currency weakness brewing, says Citi

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Citigroup C.N predicted a renewed wave of emerging market currency weakness due to rise in U.S. bond yields on Wednesday, as it took profit on recently-implemented short positions on the euro against the Israeli shekel and Turkish lira.

The bank initiated the trades on Feb. 1 at a spot price of 3.98 and 8.66, respectively, and the pairs now trade at 3.92 and 8.44. That gave profit of 1.5% and 3.3%, respectively, it said.

"We see another wave of EMFX weakness brewing now, as risk appetite is curbed due to the rise in U.S. nominal yields," Luis Costa, emerging markets strategist at Citi, wrote in a research note.

