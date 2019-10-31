Renewed Uncertainty About Trade Deal Leads To Weakness On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session moderately higher, stocks moved mostly lower over the course of the trading day on Thursday. With the drop on the day, the S&P 500 pulled back off yesterday's record closing high.

The major averages staged a recovery attempt going into the close but remained stuck in the red. The Dow slid 140.46 points or 0.5 percent to 27,046.23, the Nasdaq edged down 11.62 points or 0.1 percent to 8,292.36 and the S&P 500 fell 9.21 points or 0.3 percent to 3,037.56.

The pullback on Wall Street came amid renewed uncertainty about the potential for a long-term U.S.-China trade deal.

Optimism about phase one of a trade deal contributed to recent strength on Wall Street, but a new report from Bloomberg said Chinese officials are casting doubts about reaching a comprehensive long-term trade agreement.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Chinese officials have warned in private conversations that they are unwilling to budge on the thorniest issues.

In an apparent effort to calm the markets, President Donald Trump tweeted shortly before the start of trading that the U.S. and China are working on a new site to sign phase one of the trade deal.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had been due to meet and potentially sign the deal at the APEC summit in Chile, but the Chilean President recently called off the summit due to unrest in the country.

"China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement, about 60% of total deal, after APEC in Chile was canceled do to unrelated circumstances," Trump tweeted. "The new location will be announced soon. President Xi and President Trump will do signing!"

In a separate tweet, Trump also claimed Democrats' "Impeachment Hoax" is hurting the stock markets as the House voted to approve a resolution that establishes the procedure for the next phase of an impeachment inquiry.

Upbeat earnings news helped limit the downside for the markets, however, with Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB) posting notable gains after reporting better than expected quarterly results.

On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 26th.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 218,000, an increase of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level of 213,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 215,000 from the 212,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed personal income and spending both increased in line with economist estimates in the month of September.

The report said personal income increased by 0.3 percent in September after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in August.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending edged up by 0.2 percent, matching the revised uptick seen in August.

Sector News

Computer hardware stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index down by 1.8 percent.

Western Digital (WDC) led the sector lower after the hard drive maker reported better than expected fiscal first quarter results but provided disappointing guidance and announced the retirement of its CEO Steve Milligan.

Significant weakness was also visible among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent drop by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index.

The weakness in the oil service sector came amid a notable decrease by the price of crude oil, with crude for December delivery slumping $0.88 to $54.18 a barrel.

Steel stocks also saw considerable weakness amid uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal, moving notably lower along with transportation, chemical and financial stocks.

On the other hand, gold stocks bucked the downtrend, resulting in a 2.7 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. The index ended the session at its best closing level in over a month.

The rally by gold stocks came amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for December delivery jumping $18.10 to $1,514.80 an ounce.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries moved sharply higher amid the renewed uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, tumbled by 10.7 basis points to 1.691 percent.

Looking Ahead

The Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report is likely to be in focus on Friday, overshadowing separate reports on manufacturing activity and construction spending.

On the earnings front, energy giants Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) are among the companies releasing their quarterly results before the start of trading on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.