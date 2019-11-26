Renewed Support Tipped For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 25 points or 1.4 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,610-point plateau although it's expected to open in the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on cautious optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets were slightly higher - and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly lower on Tuesday as the financial shares and the energy companies were mostly in the red.

For the day, the index shed 5.42 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 1,609.38 after trading between 1,608.64 and 1,620.60. Volume was 20.303 billion shares worth 87.951 billion baht. There were 870 decliners and 709 gainers, with 532 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info skidded 1.34 percent, while Thailand Airport tumbled 1.55 percent, Banpu advanced 0.86 percent, Bangkok Bank dropped 1.12 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical shed 0.83 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods climbed 0.96 percent, Kasikornbank lost 0.32 percent, Krung Thai Bank retreated 1.20 percent, PTT fell 0.57 percent, PTT Exploration and Production sank 1.26 percent, PTT Global Chemical gained 0.93 percent, Siam Commercial Bank plunged 2.07 percent, TMB Bank surged 3.38 percent and Asset World, Bangkok Expressway, BTS Group and Siam Concrete were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mildly positive as stocks moved higher again on Tuesday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 62.80 points or 0.22 percent to 28,129.27, while the NASDAQ gained 18.66 points or 0.22 percent to 8,651.15 and the S&P 500 rose 7.51 points or 0.24 percent to 3,141.15.

The modest strength on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum amid persistent optimism the U.S. and China will ultimately reach a trade agreement.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves, with some looking to get a head start on Thursday's Thanksgiving Day holiday.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted a continued and unexpected drop in consumer confidence in November. Also, the Commerce Department said new home sales pulled back from an upwardly revised level in October.

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session on optimism that the U.S.-China will ultimately reach an agreement to end their long-running trade dispute. Crude for January delivery climbed $0.40 to $58.41 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.